CHANDLER — Garrett Thomsen excelled at the plate and on the mound Friday as Chandler nipped McLoud 3-1 in semifinal action of the 66 Conference Tournament.

Thomsen allowed just one hit, a second-inning run-scoring single by Sammy Keller.

Thomsen piled up 14 strikeouts while walking just one batter in a 112-pitch outing.

Thomsen also notched two doubles, one of which drove in a run in the third.

Chabon Anderson also doubled in the third, knocking in two runs.

Thomsen collected three of Chandler’s seven hits.

McLoud utilized three pitchers.

Starter Jaxton Pennington permitted three runs, all earned, in a 2 1/3-inning stint. Pennington had one strikeout.

Damien Dye and Wes Olds also pitched for McLoud.

Chandler, 10-4, will collide with Stroud, a 4-2 victor over Meeker, in Saturday’s 4 p.m. championship game at Stroud.

McLoud and Meeker will decide the third-place finisher at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.