Students from 26 area schools competed in Seminole State College’s 47th annual Interscholastic Meet on March 28.

Individual entries were separated into two divisions. Division I was composed of students from schools classified as 3A, 4A and 5A. Students from 2A and A class schools competed in Division II.

Exams were administered to students in 23 different subject areas during morning and early-afternoon testing sessions. The top three winners within each subject were awarded medals.

A trophy was awarded to the top school in each division based on accumulation of points and medal placing. Preston was the winner of the Division I trophy. This year the runner-up was a two-way tie between Morris and Tahlequah. In Division II, there was a one-point difference between first and second, with Paden taking the Division II trophy and Dewar claiming runner-up.

The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division I were:

Accounting

Ronnie Hyder of Tecumseh – First

Mackenzee Freeman of Preston – Second

Kierston Scott of Prague – Third

Vanessa Rebollar of Preston – Fourth

Rand O'Neal of Bethel – Fifth

Algebra 1

Cooper Shapard of Crossings Christian School – First

Abby Clinkenbeard of Crossings Christian School – Second

Trey Bush of Tecumseh – Third

Justice Milliman of Prague – Fourth

Lacy Yoss of Byng – Fifth

Algebra 2

Ashlyn Fixico of Morris – First

Garret Baumert of Crossings Christian School – Second

Rylee Pinkston of Preston – Third

Abby Gibney of Byng – Fourth

Brady Gardner of Bethel – Fifth

American Literature

Daphne Eidson of Tahlequah – First

Kloe Johnson of Morris – Second

Matthew bright of Tahlequah – Third

Ace Hargus of Pawhuska – Fourth

Dalton Welton of Morris – Fifth

Biology

Eric Messick of Bethel – First

Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – Second

Skyler Price of Preston – Third

Lily Sestak of Prague – Fourth

Jayson Sourjohn of Tahlequah – Fifth

Calculus

Harrison Riley of Tahlequah – First

Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – Second

Eric Messick of Bethel – Third

Jasmine Carpitcher of Tahlequah – Fourth

Turner Howk of Preston – Fifth

Chemistry

Anna Brown of Crossings Christian School – First

Michelle Dallis of Tahlequah – Second

Pari Gandhi of Preston – Third

Cale Eaton of Byng – Fourth

Brianne Sanders of Byng – Fifth

Civics

Andrew Gardner of Bethel – First

Jacob Thompson of Preston – Second

Caleb Montgomery of Tahlequah – Third

Colton Williams of Prague – Fourth

Trotter Stewart of Morris – Fifth

Computer Science

Eli Martin of Morris – First

Baylor Edwards of Tecumseh – Second

Kade Jackson of Byng – Third

Cody Shipman of Morris – Fourth

Josh Crow of Preston – Fifth

English Literature

Noah Drew of Bethel – First

Josh Crow of Preston – Second

Kloe Johnson of Morris – Third

Thaddaeus McClain of Byng – Fourth

Matthew Bright of Tahlequah – Fifth

General Business

Trotter Stewart of Morris – First

Amadeaus Reeves of Pawhuska – Second

Shea Blakley of Tahlequah – Third

Charlie Tabor of Okmulgee – Fourth

Kanyah Baldwin of Preston – Fifth

Geography

Trotter Stewart of Morris – First

Thaddaeus McClain of Byng – Second

Caleb Montgomery of Tahlequah – Third

Byron Cave of Tecumseh – Fourth

Lindsey Horstman of Preston – Fifth

Geometry (Plane)

Skyler Price of Preston – First

Lakota Talloak of Byng – Second

Lakota Lancaster of Preston – Third

Abbey Steelhammer of Crossings Christian School – Fourth

Madison Parsons of Morris – Fifth

Health-Wellness

CJ Whitley of Morris – First

Abbey Steelhammer of Crossings Christian School – Second

Kory Cowger of Byng – Third

Kinsey Grooms of Prague – Fourth

Isaiah Perry of Byng – Fifth

Oklahoma History

Alex Nguyen of Crossings Christian School – First

Ryn Finch of Preston – Second

Alanae Byars of Morris – Third

Payton Camren of Prague – Fourth

Jaycee Caldwell of Wynnewood – Fifth

Physical Science

Joe McCullah of Preston – First

Abby Clinkenbeard of Crossings Christian School – Second

Cooper Shapard of Crossings Christian School – Third

Lakota Talloak of Byng – Fourth

Brady Gardner of Bethel – Fifth

Physics

Harrison Riley of Tahlequah – First

Gage Allen of Preston – Second

Turner Howk of Preston – Third

Eric Messick of Bethel – Fourth

Kaitlyn Clark of Morris – Fifth

Psychology

Jacob Thompson of Preston – First

Elaina Eddlemon of Prague – Second

Daphne Eidson of Tahlequah – Third

Emma Rich of Prague – Fourth

Garret Baumert of Crossings Christian School – Fifth

Trigonometry

Noah Drew of Bethel – First

Abby Long of Preston – Second

Matthew bright of Tahlequah – Third

Pari Gandhi of Preston – Fourth

Jacey Cox of Tecumseh – Fifth

United States History

Natalie Bright of Tahlequah – First

Eli Martin of Morris – Second

Katie Retherford of Tahlequah – Third

William Moffatt of Bethel – Fourth

Caleb Criner of Morris – Fifth

Western Civilization

Andrew Gardner of Bethel – First

Trotter Stewart of Morris – Second

Michelle Shelton of Tahlequah – Third

Caleb Criner of Morris – Fourth

Ethan Phillips of Tecumseh – Fifth

The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division II were:

Accounting

Luke McGowin of Dewar – First

Tatum Shelton of Strother – Second

Nathan Sullivan of Dewar – Third

Kayleigh Harper of Strother – Fourth

Isabel Blue of Liberty Academy – Fifth

Algebra 1

Zachariah Hobia of Wetumka – First

Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – Second

Kahleen Dabbs of Macomb – Third

Andy Solis of Wayne – Fourth

Lilli Wilson of Wetumka – Fifth

Algebra 2

Josh Miller of Dewar – First

Kamryn Brewer of Varnum – Second

Joselyn Ornelas of Wayne – Third

Reyna Cardoza of Wayne – Fourth

Daniel Sams of Depew – Fifth

American Literature

Cozette Dyer of Paden – First

C.J. Hazell of Macomb – Second

Tristin Adams of Depew – Third

Mae Hudson of Wetumka – Fourth

Sierra Brown of Butner – Fifth

Biology

Jake Lyon of Paden – First

Sean Spyres of Depew – Second

Tyler Blankenship of Macomb – Third

Emily Black of New Lima – Fourth

Celeste Christianson of Depew – Fifth

Calculus

Macie Woody of Wayne – First

Savannah Been of Dewar – Second

Katlyn Powell of Wayne – Third

Alli Hite of Liberty Academy – Fourth

Cheyenne Schlueter of Strother – Fifth

Chemistry

Jake Lyon of Paden – First

Josh Miller of Dewar – Second

Mercy Pippin of Dewar – Third

Kinsey Stiles of Paden – Fourth

Aiden Bridgeford of Macomb – Fifth

Civics

Daniel Sams of Depew – First

Macey Wilkerson of Depew – Second

Madison Hubbard of New Lima – Third

Brayden Ingle of Calvin – Fourth

Garrett Norman of Paden – Fifth

Computer Science

Brayden Tunnell of Depew – First

Cozette Dyer of Paden – Second

Caeden Palmer of Liberty Academy – Third

Josh Miller of Dewar – Fourth

Jake Lyon of Paden – Fifth

English Literature

Aaron Ellis of Liberty Academy – First

Cozette Dyer of Paden – Second

R.J. Harrison of Macomb – Third

Connor Buchanan of Varnum – Fourth

Emily Dearman of Butner – Fifth

General Business

Sierra Brown of Butner – First

Jamian Maxwell of Moss – Second

Luke McGowin of Dewar – Third

Morgan Leger of Paden – Fourth

Carson Hart of Calvin – Fifth

Geography

Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – First

Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second

Garrett Norman of Paden – Third

Trebor Stamper of Paden – Fourth

River Amaral of Calvin – Fifth

Geometry (Plane)

Kobee Hewett of Dewar – First

Riley Babb of Moss – Second

Brycen Travis of Wetumka – Third

Laura McCutcheon of Varnum – Fourth

Ted Jordan of Strother – Fifth

Health-Wellness

Maggie Moore of Depew – First

Morgan Wade of New Lima – Second

Emily Black of New Lima – Third

Tim Bennett of Depew – Fourth

Charlie Harden of Calvin – Fifth

Oklahoma History

Trebor Stamper of Paden – First

Ace Cole of Wetumka – Second

Joey Fowler of Dewar – Third

Lexi Gordon of Moss – Fourth

Lauryn Waller of Strother – Fifth

Physical Science

Lexi Lindeman of New Lima – First

Makayla Dickenson of Strother – Second

Legacy Burrier of New Lima – Third

Jordan Long of Moss – Fourth

Hannah Smith of Macomb – Fifth

Physics

Katlyn Powell of Wayne – First

Shelby Moutaw of Strother – Second

Jake Lyon of Paden – Third

Chas McNeill of Paden – Fourth

Megan Gee of Maud – Fifth

Psychology

Trevor Holdridge of Paden – First

McKayla Patterson of Liberty Academy – Second

Heather Cauley of New Lima – Third

Savannah Been of Dewar – Fourth

Colby Seaton of Paden – Fifth

Trigonometry

Makayla Crawford of Moss – First

Mercy Pippin of Dewar – Second

Marisa Lambert of Moss – Third

Tawnia Fugate of Macomb – Fourth

Danilyn Kirkpatrick of Macomb – Fifth

U.S. History

Kathern Jackson of Maud – First

Jordan Carpenter of Liberty Academy – Second

Brennen Griffin of Calvin – Third

Joey Fowler of Dewar – Fourth

Mae Hudson of Wetumka – Fifth

Western Civilization

Corrin Blakemore of Liberty Academy – First

Daniel Sams of Depew – Second

Madison Hubbard of New Lima – Third

Seth Miller of Macomb – Fourth

Blaine Cope of Macomb – Fifth

Students also had the opportunity to compete in art. The top three students were awarded medals. The final results for the top five students in each art area for Division I were:

Best of Show

Johanna Flores of Pauls Valley

Waverly Way of Crossings Christian

Angie Barnes of Pauls Valley

Painting

Vivian Tapia of Pauls Valley – First

Brooklyn Sutton of Tecumseh – Second

Lauren King of Bethel – Third

Sculpture

Seda Propes of Crossings Christian – First

Colleen Bailey of Crossings Christian – Second

Emme Boudin of Crossing Christian – Third

Drawing - Color Media

Brooklyn Sutton of Tecumseh – First

Taylor Brown of Crossings Christian – Second

Polama Ortega of Pauls Valley – Third

Drawing - Black and White Media

Chloe Tucker of Crossings Christian – First

Angie Barnes of Pauls Valley – Second

Emilie Bondon of Crossings Christian – Third

The final results for the top three students in each art area for Division II were:

Best of Show

Charish Wands of Earlsboro

Emily Bass of Paden

Maija Hall of Earlsboro

Painting

Charish Wands of Earlsboro – First

Dade Cooper of Earslboro – Second

Lilyin Vilaysing of Earlsboro – Third

Drawing - Colored Media

Ashton Chitwood of Earlsboro – First

Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second

Emma Hale of Earlsboro – Third

Painting

Chas Mc Neill of Paden – First

Kobee Hewett of Dewar – Second

Lane Edwards of Paden – Third

Both Division I and Division II schools competed together in the photography subject area. The top three students were awarded medals. In order of finish (first through third respectively), the final results in photography were:

Best of Show

Cort Travis of Crossings Christian

Mary Ashworth of Crossings Christian

Black and White Photography

Caroline Pitzer of Crossings Christian – First

Caroline Pitzer of Crossings Christian – Second

Cort Travis of Crossings Christian – Third

Colored Portrait

Jordan Lear of Crossings Christian – First

Katya Silva of Pauls Valley – Second

Maggie Molina of Crossings Christian – Third

Color Landscape & Other

Kenzie Emmert of Crossings Christian – First

Ryan Akridge of Crossings Christian – Second

Riley Stinson of Crossings Christian – Third

Both Division I and Division II schools competed in Speech together. The top three students were awarded medals. The speech competition results were:

Speech

Katie Mackenzie of Byng – First

Anna Lee of Prague – Second

Lauren Wood of Byng – Third