STROUD — Meeker was 1-1 Friday at the 66 Conference Tournament, blitzing Seminole 10-1 before falling 4-2 to Stroud.

Pitcher Cade Patterson of Meeker surrendered four hits to Seminole in six innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk anybody.

Meeker led just 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning but put up a nine-spot to end the game on the run rule.

Meeker combined six hits with six walks, a hit batsman and three Seminole errors.

Jacob Martin tripled, singled and drove in two runs.

Budgie Cameron went 2 of 3 with a double and two runs batted in.

In the 6 ½-inning matchup with Stroud, the Tigers tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a tie at 2.

Raceton Sedlacek took the pitching loss after giving up seven hits, striking out four and walking two.

Victorious pitcher Grant Elerick, in six innings, gave up two runs and registered 12 strikeouts. He walked six.

Sedlacek fueled Meeker’s five-hit attack with a double, single and both runs batted in.

Joe Pittman of Stroud recorded two doubles.

Meeker, 8-6, will contest McLoud in Saturday’s 2 p.m. third-place game at Stroud.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.