Norman woman arrested in racist vandalism incidents

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Norman police say they've arrested a 45-year-old woman suspected of spray painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices in Norman and Oklahoma City in recent weeks.

Police say they suspect Allison Johnson of Norman was also connected to vandalism at a school and arts center in the city.

Johnson was being booked Thursday afternoon into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of terroristic threats. No criminal charges have been filed, and jail records don't indicate if Johnson has an attorney.

The vandalism was discovered Wednesday morning on the windows and sidewalk outside the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters in Norman. Similar epithets were found spray-painted March 28 outside the Democratic Party headquarters in Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City office of the Chickasaw Nation.

•••

Authorities: Oklahoma father fatally shot after killing son

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say a father was fatally shot after he shot and killed his son at a home north of Pawhuska.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says the father and son were apparently arguing when the father shot the son at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Virden said another family member then arrived and shot the father at the home about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Tulsa.

No names or ages or the subject of the argument were immediately released.

The person who shot the father was not arrested and Virden said that person may have fired in self-defense.

•••

3 found dead after mobile home fire in western Oklahoma

ELK CITY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including a child, were found dead following a mobile home fire in western Oklahoma.

Elk City Police Chief Eddie Holland said firefighters found two adults and a child dead inside the home after putting out the fire Wednesday afternoon.

The names and ages of the three and the suspected cause of the fire were not immediately released. Police and fire officials did not immediately return phone calls for comment on Thursday.

Elk City is a city of about 11,500 people about 105 miles (169 kilometers) west of Oklahoma City.

•••

Court upholds murder conviction in stabbing at Tulsa hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence of a man in the stabbing death of a woman at a Tulsa hotel.

The court on Thursday rejected an appeal by 28-year-old Jose Jonathan Rivera-Chavez, who was convicted in the December 2016 death of Wanda Cooper.

Cooper died at a hospital after being stabbed in her room at a hotel in east Tulsa.

The court dismissed a claim that it was improper to show jurors a one-minute, 17 second video of Rivera-Chavez being given his Miranda warning in which he declined to speak with detectives without an attorney present.

Prosecutors say Rivera-Chavez's demeanor shown in the video disproves his claim that he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he stabbed Cooper.

•••

Oklahoma City commission moves forward to preserve church

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City's Historic Preservation Commission is moving forward with a process that could designate an iconic egg-shaped church as a historic landmark.

The Oklahoman reports that commissioners Wednesday instructed city staff to create a report of the First Christian Church's eligibility for a historic landmark designation. Receiving the designation would help preserve the building and limit the owners' renovation options.

The property has been on sale for three years. Preservation advocates say they're concerned that the building could be torn down once it's sold.

City Council delayed voting on the issue until next week after church leaders and the congregation expressed concerns that the designation would hinder property rights.

The council and the commission both have authority to initiate the designation process, but the council can override the commission's decision.

•••

NTSB: Plane that crashed, killing 2, was upside down

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A twin-engine jet that crashed on the northwestern edge of Oklahoma City and killed the two pilots on board rolled upside down before crashing.

A preliminary report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane was approaching the runway at Sundance Airport in Yukon when "it began to climb, rolled left and became inverted," then crashed.

The March 18 crash killed 60-year-old Doug Durning and 43-year-old Britton Lee as they returned from a flight to Panama City, Florida.

The report says the cockpit voice recorder was not activated, but does not say which person was piloting the aircraft or provide a likely cause of the crash, which would be included in a probable cause report that can take more than a year to complete.