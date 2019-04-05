STROUD – Due to rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the 66 Conference Tournament was postponed until Friday.

The tournament's top seed, Stroud, will play Seminole at 11:30 a.m. on Field 1.

Meeker will play Holdenville at 11:30 on Field 2.

The winner of Stroud-Seminole and Meeker-Holdenville will play in a semifinals game on Field 1 at 1 p.m.

McLoud and Chandler square off on Field 3 at 11:30 a.m. The winner of that game will play Prague at 1 p.m.

The tournament championship will be played Friday at 7 p.m. on Field 1.