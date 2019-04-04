Correction to the story: There was an estimate of 50-60 tons of trash at the illegal dumpsite not 50,000-60,000.

Nearly 50-60 tons of trash was picked up Wednesday at an illegal dumpsite at River Road in the Shawnee area.

According to Pottawatomie County Deputy Shaun Copelin, who heads Environmental Crimes, this dumpsite is one of two where people have dumped trash for decades.

"We've found mattresses, toilets, showers and standard kitchen trash...," Copelin said.

The deputy explained six months ago that the sheriff's department started Environmental Crimes.

Through a $20,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Quality that Copelin asked for in January, he was able to clean up the site.

The grant is also supporting clean up at another illegal dumpsite located at Crosslin Road, south of Interstate 40, which is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks.

To inform Environmental Crimes of any illegal dumpsites or trash crimes, call and text information to their tip line at (405) 309-7797 or get on their Facebook page at Keep Pottawatomie County Clean.