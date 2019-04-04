Jack Hood Reid, 82, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Jack was born July 1, 1936, in Ennis, Texas, to the late Jack Hood Reid Sr and Isla Mae Christian.

Jack was married to Etta Skaggs Brooks on June 30, 1995. Together they blended their five children into a successful family. They include Jack H Reid and wife Jenny and three children serving in Nepal; Virginia H Maasbach and husband Robert and four children and five grandchildren serving in England; Andrew Brooks and wife Amy and two children, Edmond: Julie Brooks Starry and husband Dale and four children and son-in-law, Holdenville; Sarah Brooks Graham and husband Tim and three children, Piedmont.

Jack was inducted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 17, 1959. He was stationed at the U.S. Army Medical Command at Landstuhl, Germany until 1962 at the onset of the Vietnam Conflict.

When he returned, he worked on ranches in Texas and trained horses for rodeos, competing in cutting horses. Later, he set his rope aside and started flying commercial with Jet Fleet at Love Field, at that time the largest charter company in the world. He flew many important people but never boasted about it, including Elvis, Ronald Reagan, and UN Secretary General Kirk Waldheim into Cuba after years of a block-aid of flights into that area. He was chief pilot for Mustang Oil of Oklahoma City, where he was responsible for the first corporate hanger at Will Rogers Airport. His expertise of a pilot also led him to train at Simu-Flite where students always gave positive evaluations.

He later was chief pilot for Piedmont Chemical of Highpoint, North Carolina, where Jack and Etta made a home for 16 years. He always commented that he wanted the owner to feel like he was relaxing in a recliner in his home with no worries. While in North Carolina, he started volunteering with special needs children at Horsepower which led him to volunteer after retirement to help with special needs at St Gregory’s University in Shawnee.

While in North Carolina, he was able to have horses on the side and was instrumental in helping start Piedmont Cowboy Church and again after retiring in Oklahoma, he and Etta joined the US Marshal Posse where he recently rode his horse, “Doc” in the St Patrick’s Day Parade at the Oklahoma City Stockyards.

As was his quiet nature of his accomplishments, his spiritual life was also a quiet gentle nature that drew people to him. His Christlike nature spoke volumes of his example which “talk” was not necessary. His encouragement to family and friends made an everlasting impact which truly made him a gentle giant. He will greatly be missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to MountainChild.org.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 5, at Northridge Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.