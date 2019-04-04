The adage — April showers bring May flowers — may come true this month.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a wetter than normal April for all of Oklahoma. If the prediction pans out, the state could avoid a return to drought conditions this month. As of March 31, Oklahoma was drought free, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Some parts of the southwest Oklahoma were abnormally dry.

The Climate Prediction Center also is predicting above normal temperatures for eastern Oklahoma in April.

Rain started falling in the Bartlesville area around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The reporting station at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport recorded 0.46 of an inch of rain by 8 a.m. Thursday.

The forecast calls showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Thursday when it will start to clear. Thunderstorms return to the forecast on Saturday, The storms most likely will start after 2 p.m. There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday.

The weather in March wasn’t typical for Oklahoma.

Temperatures were bone chilling to start the month. March started and ended with cold fronts plowing through the state. Preliminary data from the Oklahoma Mesonet shows the average temperatures statewide for the month were 3.4 degrees below normal. The statewide average was 47 degrees.

A powerful cold front zipped into Oklahoma in the first few days of March. It brought a bit of snow and ice to the state. The weather station at Bartlesville Municipal Airport reported a low of six degrees on March 6, which was the coldest day of the month.

Another front pushed into the state in late March, which dropped temperatures below freezing.

Mid-March — March 13 and 14 — found the wind whistling down the plains.

“Winds gusted to more than 70 mph across western Oklahoma, and 50-60 mph in the east,” Oklahoma Climatologist Gary McManus said. “The Oklahoma Mesonet recorded 303 instances of wind gusts 58 mph or greater on the 13th, the speed required to trigger a severe thunderstorm warning according to National Weather Service criteria.”

McManus said there was some spring heat in the middle of March.

Bartlesville recorded a high of 77 on March 28.