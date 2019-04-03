SHAWNEE—Missed opportunity. The Shawnee Wolves dropped an 8-7 decision in nine innings to the visiting Owasso Rams Tuesday night.

Tied 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh, the Wolves loaded the bases and sent leadoff hitter Scout Cawvey to the plate with a chance to win. Cawvey hit a chopped grounder that the Owasso catcher easily snagged and stepped on home plate for the forced third out.

The Rams scored the winning run in the top of the ninth on a throwing error by relief pitcher Creed Killgore. Owasso had a runner at third with two outs when Killgore tried to get him out at third, but the throw sailed high, scoring the runner.

Shawnee had two base runners on in the bottom of the ninth. Killgore was hit by a pitch and Krew Taylor walked, setting up Kyle Curren with a chance to tie or win the game.

Rams reliever Zack McCombs ended things with his fourth strikeout to end the game.

The Wolves took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play. Cawvey led off the attack with a triple to right field and Nick Bowlan drove him in with a sharp grounder to the right side of the infield.

Owasso answered with three runs in the second, taking a 3-1 lead.

Shawnee tied it up in the bottom half of the third, scoring two runs on one hit. Once again Cawvey started things, this time with a walk. He later scored on a wild pitch by starter Nate Wohlgemuth.

Killgore knocked in the second run of the inning with an RBI single to center.

Owasso then scored a run in the fourth and three more in the top of the fifth. They led 7-3 heading into the bottom half of the fifth.

Shawnee answered.

Bowlan singled and moved to third on another single by Austin Wood. Jay Easley then ripped a single into center field, scoring both runners, and moved to third on a throw to the plate. Killgore finished the scoring by knocking in Easley on an infield single.

Owasso led 7-6 heading into the sixth.

Shawnee scored on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh prior to Cawvey’s inning-ending grounder.

Killgore took the loss for the Wolves, while McCombs earned the win for Owasso.

Carsen Payne started for Shawnee, but his night ended after two innings after being hit by a pitch.

Owasso improves to 17-3 on the year and the Wolves drop to 6-10.

Shawnee will travel to Yukon on Thursday.