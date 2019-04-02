On Monday, Shawnee City Commissioners made a decision to increase lake fees, bringing the prices on the same page as other comparable municipalities.

“From time to time staff looks at the fees charged at the Shawnee Twin Lakes and compares them to others municipal lakes … to keep them comparable,” James Bryce, director of operations, said.

“We added a section for a fishing and boating combination,” he said. “A lot of people that do buy those permits buy both of them, so we added that.”

Instead of keeping to a calendar year, where a license woule expire Dec.31, annual licenses are now amended to expire a year from the date of purchase.

Fee changes include:

• annual fishing license, up from $15 to $20, the same as Prague and Chandler.

• annual boating license, up from $26 to $30, the same price as Chandler and Prague, but not as high as Draper, McLoud or Stroud.

• a new combination annual boating and fishing license is $45. McLoud charges $50.

• daily hunting license, up from $2 to $5, Chandler charges $10.

• annual hunting license, up from $8 to $30 — the same as Prague.

• tent camping, up from $5 to $8, the same as Stroud, Sportsman, Draper and Wewoka — but cheaper than the $10 charge from McLoud and Chandler.

Bryce also said current city employees will not be charged to fish, hunt, boat and/or camp at Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The same is true of Wes Watkins Lake, as long as McLoud holds the maintenance contract with the city, the agenda reads. Current McLoud city employees also are included in the no-charge rule for Wes Watkins Lake and Shawnee Twin Lakes.

The effective date to implement the changes is set for May 1.