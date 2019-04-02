MAUD – Asher issued a 27-0 beatdown of Paoli and followed up with a 13-1 victory over Vanoss in the Red, White and Blue Conference Tournament Monday.

In the win over Paoli, Bailey Larman went 4 for 4 with two homers and eight RBIs. Larman launched three more home runs in the triumph against Vanoss.

Sarah Fleming, Gracy Hadley and Shelby Dixson each went yard against Paoli.

The Lady Indians totaled 33 hits in the two-game stretch.

Asher fell to Stratford 27-13 in the Vanoss Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Indians return to action against Stratford in the semifinals Tuesday.