MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist finished its first day of play at the HSU Spring Invite in seventh place after 36 holes. The tournament, hosted by Henderson State, will conclude Tuesday at Big Creek Country Club.

OBU shot a first-day total of 620 (+44), four strokes back of sixth place. Host Henderson State leads the 12-team field by two strokes with a day one score of 596 (+20).

Michelle Carr is tied for 15th after a first-day total of 152 (78-74), having improved her first-round score by four strokes. Shannen Stewart stands at +9 after round of 77-76, while Elly Baze finished day one at 157 (+13). Hayden Meisner was the final counting score for the Lady Bison with rounds of 78 and 81 to finish at +15.

Competing unattached, the Lady Bison's Shelby Phillips was OBU's low scorer with a day one total of 150 (+6), to stand in a tie for 11th place.