Shawnee City Commissioners are scheduled to decide whether to increase lake fees when they meet Monday.

Shawnee City Commissioners are scheduled to decide whether to increase lake fees when they meet Monday.

“From time to time staff looks at the fees charged at the Shawnee Twin Lakes and compares them to others municipal lakes … to keep them comparable,” James Bryce, director of operations, said.

As such, the board may authorize the City Manager to make several changes:

• Change the expiration of annual fishing and boating permits;

• Authorize fees;

• Repeal provisions that no such license shall be required of retired city employees or of persons who have served as members of the city commission and who have completed their terms of office;

• Revise use of blinds;

• Set the effective date to May 1

In other business and back on the schedule is consideration of an ordinance to rezone property located at 125 West 45th Street from A-1; Rural Agricultural District to A-1; Rural Agricultural District with Conditional Use Permit, for the installment of a cell tower by AT&T. The item was deferred from the March 18 City Commission meeting so the planning Commission could revisit the issue.

“Due to the inability for Planning Commission to hold a Special Call meeting prior to April 1, 2019, Staff will request this item be deferred to the April 15 City Commission meeting,” the agenda reads.

Also, Visit Shawnee, Inc. (VSI) will offer its annual report to the board.

The Shawnee 2019 student/teacher delegation for exchange trip to Nikaho, Japan, will be presented to commissioners during the meeting.

The only items set for the Municipal Authority and the Airport Authority are to approve the minutes from the last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.