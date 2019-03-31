NOWATA — If Eva Glass were alive today, she would put on one of her finest gowns and a smile, roll out the welcome mat and with an air of an elegant hostess mingle with the guests who come to her house for a party or a wedding.

Today, Carroll Craun, president of the Nowata County Historical Society and Glass House volunteer, enjoys telling a good story or two about how the home came to be and the people who lived and entertained at the historic oil home in Nowata.

Craun, who takes care of the house with pampered gloves, speaks fondly of the Glass family she never met as she gives free-to-the-public tours. She also sets up parties, weddings, showers and other miscellaneous events. She cleans the house and brings the house back to life each time she has an opportunity to retell the story of the Glass Mansion. She believes, if Eva Glass were alive today, “We would be good friends.”

More like a mansion than a house, its biggest feature is not glass like its name implies. Its large subtle pink structure stands out in the quiet neighborhood where other stately homes reside.

Unique, detailed, lavish furnishings, paintings, flooring, molding all with a touch of European flair make this Oklahoma oil mansion stand out in the early more primitive days of Oklahoma history. The house was constructed by local craftsmen and if the men didn’t know how to do the work, they were trained to do it.

J. Glass felt it was important to provide jobs for local people, said Craun.

Almost everything was purchased in the United States including construction materials and furnishings with the exception of chandeliers and bathroom marble which speak well of their Italian culture. Rich oil paintings, lush furnishings and well-kept grounds speak of the wealth that only the early oil men made in Oklahoma. Pink, though not really a surprise, was the favorite color of Eva Glass. Babies breath pink speaks well of the name of the soft pink hues painted on the outside wall exteriors, said the volunteer.

Completed in 1933, it was designed by Scottish architect John Duncan Forsyth, the same designer of the Marland Mansion in Ponca City. In order to build the house, three houses, close to the house, were moved to other parts of Nowata, At one point in the construction, J. Glass wrote his son that he didn’t know if he could afford to finish the house. It had already cost him $28,000 and still had three oil wells to drill and had to pay his son’s tuition. The house was completed for a cost of $40,000 and in the 1960s, Forsyth completed more work on the house.

J. and Eva Glass were pioneers in the early days of Nowata County. J. Glass arrived in 1902 and was a banker, lawyer, oilman and statesman. He was a pioneer in the development of the oil and gas fields in the area and helped to write the state laws of 1907.

Eva Glass arrived in Nowata following the death of her first husband. She and J. Glass were married in 1904. They had one son Julian Wood and she had one daughter, Ernest Frances. She was a founding member of GFWC-La-Kee-Kon Gardens Club. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. She served as president emeritus from 1957 until her death in 1983 at the age of 101. She served with the American Red Cross, the American Cancer Society and several arts organizations in Tulsa including the symphony and the ballet.

The home was left to the Nowata County Historical Society as a memorial to his parents when Julian Glass died. An endowment was left to help maintain the home and Julian Glass requested that the home remain open so the public could enjoy it, she said. When the house is open for entertaining, guests are free to roam the house most coming away saying, “I wish I could live here.” Craun agrees. She wishes she could live there also.

Furnishings are original to the house and clothing belonging to Eva Glass can be seen throughout the house. In one bedroom, a subtle pink wedding gown belonging to Earnest Frances lies across a bed as if any moment she would step inside the room to dress for her wedding.

Major renovations took place in 2013 when it became necessary to keep the house alive. The Harmon Foundation of Nowata helped fund the renovations and execute the work. Workers replaced windows repaired sidewalks, the slate roof, drainage issues, balcony and new appliances were added to the kitchen. Keeping renovations in essence with the original furnishings has been essential, said Craun. When one of the toilets became unusable, a replica was found in an old house being torn down in Pennsylvania.

Julian’s room speaks of the international traveling he loved as he always sent treasures home to his mother. His room and the house also featured many books and it is said he read all the books in the house.

Several of the oil paintings have interesting stories as well, said Craun. An oil painting called John the Baptist in the Wilderness was bought by Julian and sent home to his mother. The painting is by Dennis Calvert. Another stunning oil piece was given to the Glass couple when some oil tycoons were remodeling their home.

The house was always full of music and guests as Eva Glass loved to entertain. Today, the house is open for tours, by appointment only, showers, parties, weddings, dinners and other public events.