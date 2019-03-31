MADILL — With a stiff wind blowing in and temperatures staying considerably cool, several area girls track teams took to Blake Smiley Stadium on Friday for the 2019 Madill Spring Classic track meet.

Ardmore, Plainview, Marietta, Madill, Lone Grove, Sulphur and Dickson were all represented at the event.

Plainview’s Megan Winchester took second in the high jump, clearing 5’4”. Ardmore’s Tieronay Banks earned third at 5’2”, with Dickson’s Lacie Winchester fifth overall at 5”.

Shakira Smith brought home the gold for Ardmore in the long jump event at 16’4”, with teammate Miyah McGee second at 15’11”. Plainview’s Tally Morris was fourth at 15’1.75” with Ardmore’s Kiya Halstied fifth at 15’01.25”.

Lone Grove’s Shelby Stevenson won the Shot Put with a toss of 37’10.50”, with Sulphur’s Ally Dixon in third (33’2.50”) and Madill’s Mariana Mendez in fifth (30’10”).

Stevenson also won the discus throw with a toss of 121’06”. Plainview’s Reagan Guerin was second at 116’03”, with Sulphur’s Harley Beesley and Kady Lynch third and fourth respectively with throws of 111” and 107’09”.

Faith Howe won the pole vault event for Sulphur as she cleared 11’9”, with Dickson’s Sarah Human second overall at 9”, with Plainview’s Sommer Bowker and Deryn Hobbs third and fourth at the same height.

Ardmore’s “A” and “B” relay teams swept the top two spots in the 400 meter relay as they clocked in at 50.35 and 51.18 respectively. Plainview took third at 52.42 and Sulphur was fourth at 52.65.

Marietta’s girls won the 3200 meter relay with a time of 10:15.40, followed by Plainview in second (10.25.74), Madill in fifth (10:48.22), Sulphur in sixth (10:51.57), Plainview “B” in seventh (11:16.66), Ardmore in ninth (11:45.99), Lone Grove in 10th (11:51.30), and Dickson in 11th (12:26.48).

Bowker took third for Plainview in the 100 hurdles event with a time of 17.74, with Madill’s Gracie Jaggars sixth with a time of 19.53.

Tieronay Banks raced her way to the gold in the 100 meter dash for Ardmore with a time of 13.23 with teammate Honeyzti Jefferson in third at 13.73, followed by Tally Morris in fifth at 14.23 and Plainview’s Peyton Garrett in seventh at 14.52.

Ardmore won the girls 800 meter relay with a time of 1:48.55, followed by Sulphur in second at 1:50.26 and Plainview in third at 1:51.23.

Madill’s Valeria Calderon won the 3200 meter run with a time of 13:02.28, followed by Plainview’s Faith Lloyd in third at 13:08.71. Marietta’s Vegas Bell was fourth at 13:17.97, with Madill’s Joslyn Stumblingbear fifth at 13:24.32, and Plainview’s Emily Butler in seventh at 13:30.16.

Madill’s Molly Fulgham won the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.86, with Plainview’s Kelsey Carathers second at 27.68, Sulphur’s Makella Mobly third at 28.30, Madill’s Ella Watts fifth at 28.65, and Ardmore’s Angelina Bruner seventh at 28.90.

Marietta’s Mandy Sykora won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:31.14, followed by Dickson’s Ashlen Clem in second at 2:32.67, with Marietta’s Madison Lemons third at 2:33.46, Plainview’s Hadyn Hobbs fourth at 2:33.86, and Plainview’s Katie Wiggs seventh at 2:37.13.

Fulgham also won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.27 with Sulphur’s Payton James fourth at 1:05.32, Marietta’s Rosie Castellanos fifth at 1:06.48, Madill’s Ella Watts sixth at 1:06.97, Dickson’s Katlen Clem eighth at 1:08.66, and Plainview’s Logan Lee ninth at 1:08.92.

Macenzie Ruth brought home the gold for Sulphur in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.62, with Ardmore’s Shakira Smith fifth at 51.46, and Sulphur’s Kinlee Duck 10th at 55.61.

Marietta’s Kaelyn Dobbins won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:39.18, followed by Plainview’s Faith Lloyd in third at 5:59.34, Madill’s Valeria Calderon fourth at 6:03.58, Plainview’s Katie Wiggs sixth at 6:09.88, and Marietta’s Vegas Bell seventh at 6:11.35.

Sulphur’s girls won the 1600 meter relay with a time of 4:17.04, followed by Ardmore in second at 4:19.09, Madill in fourth at 4:25.90, Marietta fifth at 4:28.86, Plainview seventh at 4:34.92, Dickson eighth at 4:47.16, and Lone Grove ninth at 4:51.61.