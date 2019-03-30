KINGSTON – Trevor Martin drove in four runs to lead Asher to a 10-2 victory over Calera in the Kingston tournament semifinals.

Braydon Sanders pitched a complete game and struck out six in the winning effort. Sanders went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored once.

Patch Hamilton hit was the only extra-base knock for the fifth-ranked Indians.

Jake Dobbs and Bryson Martin both recorded multi-hit games for Asher. Dobbs scored three times and Bryson Martin reached home once.

Mike McDonald went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

Asher (11-3) will face 3A No. 8 Kingston in the tournament championship Saturday at 1 p.m.