BETHEL – With the wind blowing all over the outfield, Bethel was unable to overcome an early deficit, losing to Chickasha 7-4 Thursday evening.

The Fighting Chicks scored two runs in the first and one in the second before Bethel registered a run. The Wildcats scored two in the bottom of the third inning. Gunner Smith’s line drive to right field, scoring John and Jaylon Gordon to make it 3-2 in favor of Chickasha.

In the sixth, Terrell Dodson drove in Brendan Carlile and John Gordon to bring the Wildcats withing striking distance at 7-4.

Smith and Dodson tied for the team-led with 2 RBIs apiece.

Jaylon Gordon went 1 for 2 at the plate and scored one run. He started on the mound and went four innings, while giving up five earned runs and striking out two Fighting Chicks.

Cache Hankins pitched three innings in relief.

Cameron Egger contributed one hit in the loss.

Bethel (7-9) will host Bethany April 1 at 5 p.m.