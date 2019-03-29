MEEKER — Meeker combined six hits with eight walks to run-rule Perkins-Tryon 11-3 Thursday.

The visitors also committed three errors, leading to six unearned runs.

The game was stopped when Meeker scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

For Meeker, Jacob Martin went 2 for 3 with a triple and sacrifice fly. James Green and Jacob Sellers doubled. Sellers was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning.

Cam Holt of Meeker added a sacrifice fly.

Victorious pitcher Cade Patterson, who went all six innings, surrendered six hits and three earned runs. Patterson fanned five and walked one.

Three Meeker batters were hit by pitches, including Kade Brewster twice.

Meeker improved to 6-5.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.