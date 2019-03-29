Edward Russell Short, of Tecumseh, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at a local hospital.

Ed was born to Wilton and Allie (Raymond) Short on Jan. 29, 1944, in El Reno.

He graduated from Tulsa Union High School, then Central State College, where he got his degree in history.

Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army.

On April 5, 1966, he married Wiletta “Sharon” Yoder in Pryor.

Ed worked as a social worker for the state of Oklahoma.

He loved birds; he was particularly fond of eagles. His love for history didn’t end with his degree; he carried a passion for history throughout his life, with a special interest in war history. Ed took trips to visit historic battlefields, including a trip to Gettysburg. He also enjoyed fishing and reading a good western novel.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; by two sisters, Martha Short and Glenda Mason; and by two brothers, David Short and Richard Short.

He is survived by his wife: Sharon Short of the home; children: Christi and Tracy Climer, Tina and Kevin Parris, Sheri and Edward Tibbs, and Edward Russell “Rusty” Short II and his wife Tami; grandchildren: Jordan Parris, Eddie Tibbs, Sam Climer, Brittany Short, Dawson Parris, Justin Tibbs and Brayden Short; great-grandson: Daxton Parris; one sister: Darline Reed; a host of foster children; and many other family and friends.

The Short family will be available at Walker Funeral Service from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 29, for visitation.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Shawnee.

Service are under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.