The McLoud School Foundation presented fifteen teachers at McLoud Public School teacher grant checks for a total of $9,845.13 on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. Teachers receiving the grants at the Early Childhood Center were Kami Baker, Amy Young, Doris Perry & Tanna Baker (applied jointly), Mindy Smith, Amy Vargas and Brianne Adams. McLoud Elementary School winners were: Linda Ogle and Beth Bruns. Intermediate Elementary School winners were: Amanda Olds, Amy Meese, Zachary Phipps and Alexandrea Grigg. McLoud High School teachers receiving grants were: Suzanne Moore, Kelley Ramirez and Rusty Hall.

The McLoud School Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization and has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors, Teacher Recognition Awards to building Teachers of the Year, helped with Academic Letter Jackets, partnered with other civic groups to provide "Solar Eclipse" glasses for every student, provided lunch for ACT testing, snacks for State testing and provided Teacher Appreciation Week goodie bags to High School and Junior High teachers and staff.

Annually the Foundation has a fundraiser golf tournament in the Fall and accepts donations. The MSF is sponsoring a Clay Shoot, the 2019 Inaugural Aim High Scholarship Clay Shoot, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Quail Ridge Sporting Clays, 2401 S McLoud Rd, McLoud (start time is 9:00 a.m.). Contact Jeff Smith at 405-517-9141 or Jeanenne Williams at 405-585-3197 for more information on registration and sponsorship opportunities. If you wish to make a donation to the McLoud School Foundation, PO Box 802, McLoud, OK 74851 or donate on our website: www.mcloudschoolfoundation.org, click on the donation option.