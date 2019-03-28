2018 ACI National Cleaning Survey:

* Spring Means Clean for more than 3 in 4 Americans, as 76% of Households Spring Clean Every Year (up from 72% from 2013)

* 58% of Americans Choose Spring to Deep Clean Their Homes

* Millennials Deep Clean Their Homes More Often Than Boomers and Gen Xers

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) released its 2018 National Cleaning Survey, revealing that spring cleaning is still in full swing for America.

Seventy-six percent of households will take part in the ritual of spring cleaning their homes this year. Millennials (38%) reported deep cleaning their homes more often than both Boomers (13%) and Gen Xers (28%), who more frequently perform light cleanings.

"ACI's Cleaning Survey tells us that Millennials are embracing the need to give their homes a thorough cleaning, even more than their parents," said Brian Sansoni, ACI Vice President of Communication. "However, each generation's cleaning priorities are aligned when it gets down to the nitty gritty."

According to the research, Americans of every age most frequently deep clean their bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms. Their collective primary reasons for spring cleaning are to give their home and belongings the thorough cleaning they need, reduce clutter, remove asthma or allergy triggers, and prevent the spread of illness.

Regardless of your age or time of year, cleaning homes safely is important, according to Nancy Bock, ACI Senior Vice President of Education.

"Step one: Read the label and use products for their intended purpose. Step two: Close the container when not in use. Step three: When you are finished using the product, store all cleaning products up and away from children," said Bock.

And what do spring cleaners pay special attention to? According to this same survey conducted in 2013 it is windows, blinds and curtains.

Windows (72%), blinds/curtains (67%), ceiling fans and carpets (both 65%) top the special spring cleaning "to do" list, followed by cleaning clothing closets and drawers (63%) and desks/home office spaces (51%).

When it comes to prioritizing what rooms to spruce up, spring cleaners target the kitchen (74%), bedroom (73%), bathrooms (71%), and family room/den (56%).

Strategies for Cleaning Success

ACI offers some strategies to take care of your spring cleaning tasks efficiently:

Strategy #1: Clear It Out

Start by getting rid of the things that are needlessly filling up your home. Recycle it, store it, sell it or donate it.

Strategy #2: Inventory Your Supplies

Before you start cleaning, make sure you have all the necessary supplies on hand.

Strategy #3: Make a Plan

Decide whether you'll go room by room or task by task (cleaning then vacuuming, for example) and then prioritize your tasks.

Strategy #4: Recruit Help

It's not necessary to do everything yourself. Enlist family members, pair up with a friend, or call in a professional.