TECUMSEH—For the second time in as many days, the Tecumseh Savages earned a victory over the Bethel Wildcats.

Tuesday’s game ended with an 11-4 Savage win.

The Savages jumped on the Wildcats early and never looked back. They scored three runs in the first and followed that up with two in the second and four in the third. When the three-inning dust had settled, Tecumseh held a 9-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Kane Ainesworth drove in two runs on a triple to left and Peyton Cooper drove him in on a single to center.

Ainesworth was at it again in the second inning, as he drove in two more runners on a single to center. Ainesworth finished the game going 4 for 4 with the triple and four RBI.

Tecumseh scored two of the four runs in the third on a two-run double by Gage Boatman. Caleb Kelsey drove in another on a RBI double to center and Jayden Shafer helped his own cause with an RBI sacrifice fly to round out the scoring.

Shafer was impressive on the mound for the Savages. He pitched five innings, allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out six Wildcats.

Bethel scored a run in the top of the fourth on a Matt Beshears’ fielder’s choice grounder. That cut the lead to 9-1.

The Wildcats cut into the deficit further in the fifth, getting the lead trimmed to 9-4. Three walks and a Savage error led to the three runs. Terrell Dodson hit a two-run single to center and the third run came on a wild pitch from Shafer.

The Savages answered, however, in the bottom half of the frame, scoring two more runs to get the lead back up to 11-4. That turned out to be the final two runs of the game.

Shafer earned the win, while Jake Williams took the loss for Bethel.

With the win, the Savages improve their season mark to 8-4 while the Wildcats slip to 7-8.