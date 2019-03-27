HOLDENVILLE —For Prague’s girls, Tuesday was a home-run derby as Holdenville was ripped 22-4 and Bethel was victimized 18-3.

Adisyn Auld posted two homers in both of the four-inning contests while combining for 14 run batted in.

Against Holdenville, Prague also received two home runs from both Demi Manning and Beth Denney. Denney drove in a game-high eight runs, including a grandslam, and Auld finished with six.

Denney was 4 for 4, including two doubles, and scored four times.

Karsyn Coleman had a double and Josi Goodman racked up three singles.

Opposite Bethel, Auld notched a bases-loaded roundtripper, and knocked in eight runs. Goodman tripled and doubled while Denney homered and doubled.

Prague, which totaled 11 runs in the second inning, outhit Bethel 15-8.

Skylar Fletcher of Bethel had three runs batted in while homering. Teammate Shelby Spurgin doubled and singled.

Bethel also dropped a 16-1 decision to Holdenville. Rian Gamble had Bethel’s only extra-base hit with a double. Jordyn Zachary had a run-scoring single for Bethel.

Prague will tackle Kellyville at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Chandler Tournament. The Lady Red Devils are also scheduled to take on Southmoore (1 p.m.) and Chandler (11 a.m.) Friday at the Chandler Tournament.

Bethel is slated to oppose Harrah at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Harrah Tournament.,

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.