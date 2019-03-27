SEMINOLE — Meeker, after tying the game in the bottom of the seventh inning, scored a run in the ninth to nip Seminole 9-8 Tuesday.

Meeker, 7-5, outhit Seminole 19-10 but stranded 12 runners.

Madison Buoy and Kaycee Babek collected four hits apiece for Meeker with Babek doubling.

Madison Gabeau recorded three hits, including two doubles. Gabeau’s RBI double in the seventh sent the game into extra innings.

Halle Calvillo chipped in with three hits, including a double. Teammates Madison Hedge and Darien Edmonds both doubled.

Meeker trailed 8-4 going into the bottom of the fifth but launched the rally with three runs.

Brenna Rodgers drove in a ream-high three runs.

Buoy earned the pitching win.

Earlier Tuesday, Meeker was clubbed 20-5 by Stroud in a three-inning run-rule matchup.

Lexi Lopez, Gabeau and Rogers chalked up two hits each. Babek posted a double.

Meeker will entertain Cushing at 4:30 Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to oppose Chandler at 4:30 Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.