SHAWNEE - Bethel’s girls, with a 416 total, squeezed out a one-stroke win over Tecumseh to capture the North Canadian River Conference championship Tuesday at Shawnee’s Elks course.

Mount St. Mary was third with a 500 total.

Baylee Kennedy of Tecumseh earned the top individual honor with a 97. Natalie Manion of Bethel also recorded a 97 but Kennedy prevailed via a card playoff.

Channing Scallorn of Tecumseh finished third with a 99 with Faith Hannah of Bethel fourth at 100. Tecumseh’s Skye Branham and Bethel’s Chandler Wilson finished in a tie at 103 with Dev Faries of St. Mary seventh at 105. Rounding out the top 10 were Shelby Fisher of Harrah at 107, Talon Middendorf of Harrah at 115 and Emily Brock of Bethel at 116.

On the boys’ side, St. Mary took both the team title (339) and the medalist honor as Joey Lewis carded an 81.

Tecumseh was second in the team race at 392, 53 strokes back of the champs. Harrah was third at 451.

Connor Norton of Tecumseh tied Lewis with an 81 but finished as the runner-up as the result of a card playoff.

St. Mary’s Dalton Faries was third at 82 with teammate Max Garza fourth at 83.

Cooper Barrick of Tecumseh finished fifth with a 92, followed by Ben Krudel of St. Mary at 95 and Alec Hurley of St. Mary at 95.

Zac Saxon and Nolan Fox of Harrah were eighth and ninth at 95 and 97, respectively, followed by 10th-place finisher Davis Jeffcoat of Tecumseh at 108.

Tecumseh’s boys will be at Seminole today. The Savage Shootout is planned for Tuesday, April 2 at the FireLake course.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.