The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that Gregory Edwin Boyd, 57, of Ardmore, died Wednesday after colliding head-on with an oncoming semi truck.
According to reports, the 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by Boyd was traveling north on State Highway 1 when it crossed the center line and collided with the semi. Boyd was ejected from the vehicle and later died on the scene.
Ardmore man killed in crash near Ravia
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that Gregory Edwin Boyd, 57, of Ardmore, died Wednesday after colliding head-on with an oncoming semi truck.