LEXINGTON – Gabi Jordan hit a solo home run and the Lady Savages beat Lexington 16-10 Monday evening.

All 10 Lady Savages with a plate appearance recorded at least one hit. As a team, Tecumseh totaled 16 hits.

Harley Sturm and Shaelee Cranford led the team with three hits apiece.

Taylor Frizzell, Jalen Hazelton, Lacy Howell, Caitlin Anderson and Jordan contributed two hits apiece.

Tecumseh (3-7) will travel to 5A No. 17 Morris Thursday.