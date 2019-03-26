Estelena LittleCharley, 62, of Shawnee, passed from this life Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

She was born March 1, 1957, to Scott and Marie (Polecat) LittleCharley in Norman.

Estelena grew up in Little Axe and graduated from Macomb High School. She lived most of her life in the Little Axe, Tecumseh and Shawnee areas.

She was a hard worker and dedicated homemaker. She always said, “Where there is a will there is a way.” She would do anything for anyone and was a strong woman and good example for her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dearly loved her grandbabies.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Carl Spoon and Jimmy Ray Mohawk; and three sisters, Sarah Littlehead, Wanda Spoon and Joyce LittleCharley.

Survivors include two daughters, Karri Condra and Melanie Sallee; two grandchildren, Ebaney Lynn Wietelman and Karter Williams; four sisters, Linda Foster, Shirley Simpson, Jackie Graham and Michelle Frye; two brothers, Eldon LittleCharley and Newman “Joe” LittleCharley; four nieces, Ashley Spoon, Montana Littlehead, Zoe Frye and Tina Spoon; six nephews, Austin Johnson, Eric Spoon, Nicholas Johnson, Michael Johnson, William “Bubba” Scott and Carl “Maudy” Spoon; and other extended family and friends.

Tribal Rites will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, at Brendle Corner with George Blanchard officiating. Burial will follow at on Wednesday morning at LittleCharley Family Cemetery in Rainbow Valley under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.