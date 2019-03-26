Anita Ruth Stone of Flower Hill, Oklahoma, was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City and passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019.

Anita Ruth Stone of Flower Hill, Oklahoma, was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Oklahoma City and passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Chaplain Vernon Stone of 44 years, two sons, Justin Stone and Derrick Stone, three grandchildren, Anthony Scott Stone, Macie Brooke Stone, and Hannah Grace Stone, one sister, Brenda Selman and husband Don, two brothers, Ronnie Churchwell and wife Bea and Johnnie Churchwell and wife Pam, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family, and friends.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie B and Eula Mae Maize and was a member of the Flower Hill Pentecostal Church of God.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, at the Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, Oklahoma. Burial will follow in the Tecumseh Cemetery at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Pallbearers will be Justin Stone, Derrick Stone, Todd Holliday, Johnnie Churchwell, Ronnie Churchwell, Tim Churchwell, and Brent Churchwell.

Viewing hours will be Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit our website atwww.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com to sign Mrs. Stone’s guestbook.