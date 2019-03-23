After years of selling gently used clothes and accessories, owner of Cinderella's Closet and longtime Shawnee resident Terri McDivitt is excited to celebrate the store's twentieth anniversary on Saturday, April 6.

“It feels good because I know a lot of businesses don’t make it that far and I never even dreamed I’d be here for 20 years,” McDivitt said.

McDivitt explained her whole family will come to the store and there will be cookies, punch and door prizes.

“We'll just work and talk to people and celebrate,” she said.

The business owner explained Cinderella's Closet is a place for community members to purchase nice clothes in a welcoming atmosphere.

“It’s a consignment boutique where we sell people’s clothes that they don’t want anymore,” McDivitt said. “But it’s also definitely a ministry because people come in here all the time and we help each other with things and become friends and just talk…”

For McDivitt, the store combines two of her greatest loves: fashion and meeting new people.

“Really it’s the friends that I’ve made along the way. Some of the people in here are my best friends now,” she said. “It’s just like the best job. It’s Christmas everyday because you get new stuff in and

then the same people come back because they love the store…”

McDivitt said the day-to-day stresses of running her own business can be challenging at times. However, being at Cinderella’s Closet makes it all worth it.

“This is my happy place. I love this place,” she said. “When I’m here I’m doing good.”

The boutique is named after her daughter Jessica because when she was young people used to call her Cinderella.

“I still call her ‘Rella’ even now and she’s 30 years old, so I started the shop when she was 11 and I named it after her,” she said.

In its 20 year life span, Cinderella's Closet has received very positive feedback from the community.

“I get lots of people that come and tell me this is their favorite place to be. They love coming here. They feel better when they leave,” McDivitt said.

When her daughter was only two years old, the business owner said she had the idea for a consignment shop and almost opened one with a friend of hers.

However, McDivitt explained, the timing just wasn’t right in the end.

“I’ve always loved clothes and it’s just a good fit because you get the new stuff in everyday. You get to shop and you get to meet the people,” she said. “I’m a people person so staying at home with the kids was a hard time.”

At first McDivitt just thought it was going to be a fun hobby for her to do just to get out of the house but it bloomed into a business.

She said her husband, Ken, supports her and he helps around the store quite a bit.

Cinderella’s Closet gets its inventory from people around town and even people throughout the state. They take clothes seasonally and the clothes have to be ironed and on hangers. Sellers receive 40 percent of their item's profits.

McDivitt said she's looking forward to the celebration and hopes Cinderella's Closet will continue to grow.

“I guess we’ll keep doing what we’re doing...I just remember telling the Lord that I would always try to do my best to honor Him and glorify Him in whatever I do and I’m just going to continue to do that,” McDivitt said. “As long as God wants me here I’ll be in business or until he tells me to quit.”

Cinderella's Closet is located at 1021 N. Kickapoo.