The search for a missing Grove woman continues more than a week since she was reported missing.

Aubrey Dameron, 25, of rural Grove was reported missing on March 11. She was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m., on Saturday, March 9, leaving her mother's home north of Grove.

Dameron was last seen wearing a thigh-high black mini-skirt, black hose, black shirt and black leather boots with heels.

A member of the Cherokee tribe, Dameron is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, with a triquetra symbol tattooed on her back, and a tattoo reading "shorty" on her upper left arm.

Dameron has been entered as missing into the National Crime Information Center [NCIC] by investigators with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Investigator Gayle Wells said detectives are actively working the case. Dameron's phone has been pinged, but has not given a response.

Detective Brandon Houston said law enforcement is working with surveillance teams at area casinos to examine footage.

He is following up with the staff at Quapaw Casino, specifically, to determine if a possible sighting of Dameron on Saturday, March 16 was accurate.

That tip, Wells said, included Dameron with a heavy set, Native American man with long dark hair.

Wells said it appears Dameron left her mother's home on her own accord. Dameron reportedly told family members she planned to meet someone.

Wells said as of Monday, March 19, the evidence does not indicate Dameron is a victim of foul play, at this time.

More about Dameron

Dameron's uncle Christian Fencer, and aunt Pamela Smith, fear her disappearance may be related to a hate crime.

Dameron, who was born Austin Dameron, began transitioning and identifying as a female while a student at Grove High School.

Dameron has undergone some medical procedures during the transition, but has not completed the process.

Fencer said throughout her middle school and high school years, as Dameron begin the transition process, she was given a hard time by classmates.

For a time being, Dameron moved to New Mexico in order to get a fresh start. In late fall 2018, she returned to Grove to live with her mother, Jennifer Byrd.

Fencer and Smith said she returned to Delaware County for two reasons, homesickness and to get out of an unhealthy relationship.

Smith said Dameron's ex-boyfriend reportedly threatened Dameron, should she leave the relationship.

Fencer said he does not believe his niece left on her own free will. He said she is epileptic is dependent upon seizure medicine.

"She loves life and loves people," Fencer said. "She's never met a stranger. She's not judgmental.

"She loves life to the fullest and is the sweetest thing."

Fencer said his niece attended Grove Beauty School and is a trained beautician. Most recently, she was employed at the Grove McDonalds. In the past she attended youth ministries in Grove including one at Cornerstone Church.

"She talks with her mom every single day, even when she lived in New Mexico," Smith said. "Her mother's a wreck. This is not [Dameron's] style."

Fencer said reports Dameron may be suicidal are false.

"She would not harm herself," Fencer said. "She is very strong in every sense of the word. She is always lifting people up."

On Saturday, March 23, Fencer and Smith are organizing a search for Dameron. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Grove Civic Center at noon for instructions.

Fencer hopes anyone with information about Dameron will contact the Delaware County Sheriff's office at 918-253-4531. Both he and Smith believe any lead, even if it turns out false, is better than no lead.

Additional information about Dameron and the search may be found on the Facebook page run by Fencer and Smith by searching "Missing-Aubrey-Dameron-from-Grove-Oklahoma."