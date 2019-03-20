Turkey & Dressing is one of the meals slated for an upcoming meal at the Kansas Senior Citizens Center.

Here are the meals for the next week at the senior center.

The menu includes:

Wednesday, March 20 - Chicken Noodle Soup, deli sandwiches* Friday, March 22 - Oven fried chicken Monday, March 25 - Turkey & Dressing Wednesday, March 27 - Biscuits & Gravy / Breakfast Lunch Friday, March 29 - King Ranch Chicken

*Bingo will be played following the meals on these days at 12:30 p.m..

The senior center is located on Cherokee Street, next to Kansas City Hall (next to the city park).

Those interested in the lunch but who have no transport may call 918-868-2593 between 8 and 11:30 a.m. for deliveries inside the the city limits and 11:45 a.m. for pick-ups - cost is $3 per meal.

The cost for lunch is as follows: The meals cost $3 per person (suggested donation). The meals are open to the public. The menu is subject to change.

The center is open from 8 a.m.to 1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-868-2593.