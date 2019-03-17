HEALDTON - Memorial Services for Mr. Thomas “Tom” Ellery Idleman, 72, of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Healdton with Bro. Chad Walker officiating. Services are under the care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Wilson.

Tom was born on Aug. 29, 1946, at Wilson to the late Mr. Jess Thelbert “J.T” and Mrs. Tommy Lou (Cannon) Idleman. He departed this life on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home in Wilson.

Tom was raised in Wilson graduating from Wilson High School in 1964. Tom joined the United States Air Force on Sept. 1, 1964, at San Antonio, Texas. He made a career within the military serving mostly as a jet engine mechanic, retiring after 20 years of service. He retired in August of 1984 at Altus, as a Master Sargent.

During his military career, Tom was stationed all over the U.S. and overseas. While being stationed in Udon Thani, Thailand, he met Boonhom “Hom” Nilkhamphee, who was working as a seamstress on the Air Force Base. They fell in love immediately and soon became married on April 19, 1969, at Thailand. They moved to the U.S. where they would raise their six daughters.

Tom worked after his retirement from the Air Force mostly as an entrepreneur owning and operating “Tom & Homs” restaurant. He also loved the country life raising cattle and other animals. He was most proud of becoming a Congregation Elder of the Kingdom Hall and was always extremely devout in his beliefs and service to his heavenly father, Jehovah. He enjoyed preaching to others about the good news of God’s Kingdom.

Tom was a very proud father to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren. He could always be depended on by his friends and was considered a brother by many and was a devout member of the Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses of Healdton.

Preceding him in death are his parents; wife Hom - Jan. 26, 2018; brother Joseph Mark Idleman; sister Mary Sue Venne and his mother-in-law, Boonchan Nilkamphee.

Survivors include daughters, Doungsri Sutthiboon of Ft. Worth, Texas, Dawn George and Gus of St. Augustine, Fla., Kinnali (Thim) Jordan and Lowell of Sachse, Texas, Linda Sue Houchin and Jeff of Wilson, Tommi Weatherford and Scott of Ardmore, Sherri Brown and Edward of Ardmore; sister Linda Covington and brother David Idleman, both of Wilson; grandchildren, Sarah Sounavong, Cherry Sounavong, Samantha Spain, Katelyn Thompson, Jourdan Weatherford, Jamy Inglett, Joshua Houchin, D’mitrios Smith, Edric Brown, and Tyler George; five great- grandchildren, Karston Spain, Marley Inglett, Leland Sounavong, Kinsley Houchin, and Ellerie Spain; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Kingdom Hall at JW.ORG or Cross Timbers Hospice of Ardmore 207 C St. NW.

