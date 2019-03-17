DICKSON — From an early age, Dickson senior Aubrey McDonald has always had a passion for her community, and helping people.

Editors Note: This is part of a series profiling the finalists for the 2019 Cheerleader of the Year award, which will be announced at the Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet in May.

Through cheer she’s been able to represent Dickson, as well as bring smiles to peoples faces.

Now as she prepares to graduate, she’s going to utilize her passions in a different way, through nursing.

“I had no clue I wanted to do nursing to be honest,” McDonald said. “When I was younger my mom asked me what I wanted to be, and I said a pediatrician. I’m still not quite sure how I came up with that. But through SOTC, I was able to find nursing. The first year I was there all the teachers invested so much time in myself and the other students.”

“It helps that i’m good with blood and other things in medical situations,” McDonald added. “Plus there’s so many job opportunities, that you just can’t go wrong no matter what you do. I’ve loved going to Southern Tech and just learning more about the field.”

Aubrey currently sports an overall GPA of 3.8, which includes being concurrently enrolled at Southern Tech.

She has been a four-year member of the Dickson Lady Comets cheer squad, but it’s her community involvement which has shined the most during her time as a cheerleader.

McDonald is not only a member of her church’s praise and worship band, she’s also volunteered her time at the Food and Resource center, as well as the Ardmore Mission.

In addition she has also participated in the Noble Foundation lake cleanup, as well as helping out in soup kitchens, and community roadside cleanup, along with tutoring Dickson elementary school kids.

“It’s a lot, and I’m not going to say it’s easy because it’s very hard,” McDonald said. “Having so much to do really makes you appreciate the fun times you are able to have with your friends goofing off. I’m actually going on a mission trip this week with my church, so I’ll be missing nursing, but it’s all worth it because I know the outcome is worth all the stress I’m dealing with right now.”

“I always get encouragement from my older sister, who was a cheerleader just like me,” McDonald added. “She’s always telling me how proud she is of me and that keeps me going. My mom has always washed my uniforms either the day of or the day before. I’ve even had to have my brother bring me my skirt once when I had accidentally forgotten it and was wearing sweats. My parents and my family have encouraged me so much along with my friends.”

As a member of the All-Ardmoreite cheer team for 2018-19, McDonald was able to add one more achievement to her resume. With her future plans open to many avenues, she said that she wouldn’t mind getting to represent Dickson one last time as the first ever Cheerleader of the Year.

“Winning would justify that all the years of stress and hard work were worth it,” McDonald said. “It’s such an awesome award in general, but to be able to have the honor of accepting it would show me that God’s plan worked in ways I never thought possible.”

McDonald added that she has also been accepted to multiple colleges, and is currently in the process of choosing where to attend.

She plans on being a nurse practitioner and finding a church home when attending college, as well as finding a stable job.