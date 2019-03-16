LEXINGTON – Over a two-game stretch Friday, Gabby Sears hit her sixth, seventh and eighth home runs and the Lady Redskins won the Lexington Tournament with back-to-back triumphs over rival Harrah.

As a team, McLoud registered 32 hits in a 22-17 victory over the Lady Panthers in the championship game. All 11 batters who stepped up to the plate recorded at least one hit for McLoud.

“This was a good week for us to see what we can do against good competition and how we respond with our backs against the wall,” McLoud Coach Chance Griffin said. “The girls believe in each other and have each other's backs. We were down 11-0 to start the championship game. They never panicked and kept believing.”

In the championship game, Sears was in the league of her own with 10 RBIs. Sears went 4 for 5 at the plate and scored three times.

Callie Cardin added a game-high five hits. She knocked in four and scored on three occasions.

Lexie Boyer, Rachelle Stephens, Jessie Wooten and Sears had four hits apiece.

In the semifinals, Wooten belted two bombs and McLoud won 19-0 over Harrah.

McLoud (7-0) returns to action March 25 with a home game against Meeker (5-3).