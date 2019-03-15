LEXINGTON – Gabby Sears went yard twice, leading the Lady Redskins to an 18-8 beatdown of Purcell in the Lexington Tournament Thursday afternoon.

McLoud belted 18 hits over three innings of action.

Rachelle Stephens led the Lady Redskins with three hits.

Lexie Boyer, Shyann Shipman, Jessie Wooten, Mycah Wahpekeche and Sears all recorded two hits apiece.

Sears had a game-high five RBIs. The two homers put Sears at five on the year.

Callie Cardin, Makyna Higdon and Kianne Wahpekeche all added one hit.

In the first game McLoud registered 16 hits in 23 at bats.

In the second game of the day, McLoud won 17-12 over Lexington.

Kianne Wahpekeche led the team with three hits and four RBIs in the second game.

The two wins put McLoud at 5-0 on the season.

McLoud will play Harrah Friday at 3 p.m. in the Lexington Tournament semifinals.