Donnie Wayne Gayler passed away on March 6, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes at the age of 55.

Donnie Wayne Gayler passed away on March 6, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes at the age of 55.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 16, at the First Baptist Church of Earlsboro at 11 a.m.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Casey, and his brother, David Wade Gayler.

He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Gregg, nieces Katy Gayler and Rolanda Hopkins and nephew, Michael Parr, his aunt, Shirley Madden of Oklahoma City, three uncles from Paris, Texas, Joe Barber and wife Jody, Wayne Barber and Vicky Barber, plus numerous cousins.