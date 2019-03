A report is awaited from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a fatal crash early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County.

The patrol closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 177 just north of Interstate 40 in Shawnee following that crash around 7 a.m.

The trooper's teletype with information is usually released after relatives are notified. Watch for updates.

Time closed: 0703 hours