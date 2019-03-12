Leona Grace Rogers, better known as Gracie/Shug, Mom, Gram and Aunt Leona, passed away peacefully, with the love of her life by her side, at age of 92 years.

Jess and Ora Overholt welcomed their daughter on Aug. 5, 1926. Leona was one of seven siblings. She learned early on to put herself last. She maintained this philosophy as a devoted spouse and committed mother to four children; Celia Card, Harold (Lee Ann) Rogers, Mignon (Mike) Bolay and Randall (Gloria) Rogers.

She gave unconditional love and provided endless seasonal experiences for her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Making family memories was always her priority.

Leona was known for being able to feed the football team and camp fire girls without recognition. She was a beautiful seamstress and loyal volunteer of Junior Service League of Shawnee and the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. She led by example and never found a role she couldn’t handle. Leona served, when asked, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Shawnee. Leona simply never said no.

Leona loved to travel, enjoyed the beauty of flowers and birds and was active in her bridge club circle. It was common for her to say, “Don’t forget to stop and smell the roses” as she mentored others and eloquently hosted numerous gatherings in her home. She and Leon were loyal patrons of Shawnee Little Theatre.

Leona is preceded in death by her daughter Celia, and son Harold. She was also preceded by brother Jess Overholt and two sisters, Gene Wilson and Beverly MacArthur and her spouse Bob.

She leaves behind her husband 72 years, Leon; grandchildren; Angela Card (Ibrahim) Guled, Amanda (Kevin) Knott, Eston Rogers, Macay (Zac) Brummal, Mason (Elise) Bolay, Logan (Jessica Badsky) Rogers, Sam (Savannah Stacy) Rogers, Madison (Jordan) Bolay and Quinton Rogers, will miss their Gram dearly along with great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous family and friends.

To honor Leona, in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations for research toward Pancreatic Cancer, to honor Harold and Celia Ann Card Educational Assistance Scholarship Fund to honor Celia.

CACESF: www.caceasf.org or BancFirst 1939 North Harrison, Shawnee, OK, 74801

Pancreatic Cancer: http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?team_id=18444&pg=team&fr_id=1710 or www.pancan.org/donate

A visitation will be held Monday, March 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Service.

Services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 301 N Beard Ave., Shawnee, OK 74801, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. The family would like to invite everyone to join them for a meal in the Fellowship Hall, immediately following the service.