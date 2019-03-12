RAVIA — Kenneth Willis Priddy, of Mannsville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday March 9, 2019, at the Brookside Nursing Home in Madill, at the age of 85 years, 11 months, and 6 days. Kenneth was born on April 3, 1933, in Greasy Bend, Okla., to the late Calvin C. Priddy and Annie (Ingle) Priddy. Kenneth was raised in the Mannsville area for the most of his life.

He met and married Rachel Jones in August of 1953, a union that would last 63 wonderful years. Rachel preceded him in death on March 31, 2017. In 1968, Kenneth and his family moved to California where they lived for five years. In 1973, Kenneth and his family moved back to Oklahoma where he lived the remainder of his life.

Kenneth enjoyed playing horseshoes and even had the opportunity to participate in the World Horseshoe Pitching Contest. Kenneth also enjoyed praising his Savior through singing and playing gospel music. In September of 2018, Kenneth married Oleta Rutherford in Roseburg, Ore.

Kenneth is survived by: wife, Oleta Priddy of the home; sons, Rick Priddy and wife RaDonna, of Mannsville, and Kirk Priddy and wife Deanna, of Mesquite, Texas; daughters, Karen Goodin and husband Robert, of Tishomingo, and Retha Henry and husband Will, of Pauls Valley; brother, Arbie Priddy of Ardmore; sisters, Bonnie Pelham of Bridgeport, Texas, and Darwettia Thompson and husband Don, of Binger, Okla. Kenneth is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by: parents, Calvin C. Priddy and Annie (Ingle) Priddy; and sisters, Mahota Shaw and Delma Potts.

Funeral services to celebrate Kenneth’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday March 15, 2019, at the Ravia Church of God with Reverend Brandon Henry officiating assisted by Reverend Lynn Gibson. Interment will follow in the Lone Cedar Cemetery, in Mannsville, with Ray Priddy, Russell Priddy, Isaac Goodin, Jeremy Hall, Matt Henry and Kenny Henry serving as pallbearers. Jeramy Sellers, Jerry Sellers and Scott Sellars will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Tishomingo Funeral Home.