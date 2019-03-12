POTEAU — Jeannine Cox Gaylor, 90, of Poteau, Okla., passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Ft. Smith, Ark. Jean was born Nov. 11, 1928, in Ardmore, to James Rule and Alma (Wintin) Cox.

Jean was a loving and loved wife, mother and grandmother; a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School; friends of the Library and EOMC Auxiliary with over 3,000 volunteer hours. She and James also owned Gaylor’s Garden Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 51 years, James Gaylor; and sister, Mary Joyce Woodley.

Jean was blessed with daughters, Jan Thompson and husband Jerry, and Andra Burton; grandchildren, Kela and Will Miller, Jake Thompson and Justin Burton; great-grandchildren, Jet Thompson, Eli Miller and Finn Miller; special sister-in-law, Liz Newman; brother-in-law, Bob Gaylor; two nieces, one nephew, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, in Poteau, with Rev. Jim Perkin officiating.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.