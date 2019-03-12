Creating a poster for the state's Ag in the Classroom competition has earned one Grove fourth grader a trip to the state capitol.

On Friday, March 8, during a surprise assembly, Maddie Montgomery learned her poster featuring a farm in autumn, won first place in the state-wide contest for her grade division.

Audrey Harmon, state coordinator for the Ag in the Classroom program, with the Oklahoma Department of Ag, Food and Forestry, was on hand to present Montgomery with her award.

On April 2, Montgomery will travel to the state capitol and receive a medal from the Oklahoma Beef Council, a $20 gift card and citations from local legislators.

She and the other state-wide winners will also take part in a pizza party sponsored by the Southwest Dairy Farmers.

The initiative, is designed to help Oklahoma students understand the importance of agriculture in their daily lives, according to Harmon.

"Even if they don't live on a farm, we want them to understand where their food, clothes and shelter come from," Harmon said.

Grove students were introduced to the contest by LuAnn DuBois. Students were able to work on the project at home, after a short discussion concerning agriculture.

Montgomery said she worked on the project with her grandmother, Jane, at home.

She first looked through a book to find a scene she liked, then replicated it based around the barn on the family's property.

She made it mainly with watercolors, along with pencil and a bit of oil paint.

Outside of the classroom, Montgomery takes part in gymnastics. She hopes to become a marine biologist.

She is the daughter of Tim and Sue Montgomery of Grove.