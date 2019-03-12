A Celebration of Life Memorial and Reception for Frank Edward Orebaugh, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Chickasaw Lake Club in Ardmore.

Frank was born Jan. 10, 1942, to Dorothy Pauline (Harrison) and Frank Edward Orebaugh, Sr. in Ada. He passed from this life on March 7, 2019, at the age of 77, surrounded by his friends and family.

Frank lived his life with a principled devotion to three things: faith, family and country. Most all other conventions were irrelevant to Frank and his unconventional ways endeared him to many. Reared in Ada, Frank found his calling to the military early in life and served seven total years in two branches of the armed forces. In the Navy, Frank discovered his love of the water.

In August of 1968, Frank married the love of his life, Saundra Kaye Brown in Ada. They moved to Ardmore in 1970, where he lived out his devotion to his faith and family. In his work life, Frank was both a salesman and a craftsman. When he was not working, he spent his time as a fisherman and a fisher of men. He enjoyed many things but nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren as his years progressed. Recently, the family celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary of Frank and Saundra.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Frank Orebaugh, Sr.; and two nephews, Johnny Hoggatt and Shane Norman.

Frank will be forever remembered by his surviving wife, Saundra, and their children, Brandy Orebaugh Agnew, Richard Agnew, of Austin, Texas, Alan Orebaugh and fiancée Megan Huggins, of Norman, and Sara Agnew Black and husband Billy Black, of Ardmore. ‘Pawpaw’s’ infectious laugh and twinkling blue eyes will be remembered forever by his beloved grandchildren, Cruz, Stella and Van Agnew, Ever Orebaugh, Henry Burris, Douglas-Ann Smith, and Joseph and Jessica Black. His sisters, Donnetta Hoggatt and her husband John Wayne, and Nannette Norman and her husband Richard; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and extended family will miss him intensely.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice at 207 C St. SE, Ardmore, OK 73401.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.