Mia Howard tries to eat a blueberry pie with the assistance of Joan Johnson's hands on Monday, March 11 during the opening assembly for the 2019 Cow Week at Grove High School. The week-long fund-rasing event, organized by GHS StuCo members, benefits the Delaware County Children's Special Advocacy Center (DCCSAN). The reveal assembly takes place at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 at the PAC. It is open to the public.