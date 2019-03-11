Ask Phyllis Pace to describe her favorite watercolor painting, and she'll answer with a laugh "the one marked sold."

"I'm happiest when someone purchases a painting, because I know it will go to a good home," Pace said. "I know they bought it because it will bring them peace and joy."

Pace, a Grove-area painter, is this month's featured artist at the Brush & Palette Art Gallery.

Her work now on display, will be showcased during an evening reception set for 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, March 8 at the gallery, located at 18 West Fourth, Grove.

The event will include light refreshments and entertainment. It is free and open to the public.

More about Pace

Pace began painting with watercolors approximately 15 years ago. She picked that medium at first because it "dries quickly and washes out of clothing quickly."

Since then, she's also ventured into some acrylics, because it also dries fast.

Her paintings are often filled with landscapes, Southwest/Indian or a bit of whimsy.

The whimsical side comes from a desire to put "a smile" on the faces of those viewing her work.

One painting on display at the gallery, a painting of Bert the Donkey, features a creative creature with a curious expression on his face.

"Watercolor is challenging and unforgiving, and I love the challenge," Pace said. "I am constantly reminded that I should never take myself too seriously, or be too hard on myself."

A native of Oklahoma City, Pace moved to Grove three years ago this month. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 40 years in the oil and gas industry in both Texas and Oklahoma. Outside of painting she is a legal assistant.

She had only been painting for four months before she was invited to display some of her work in galleries in Oklahoma City.

She joined the gallery shortly after arriving in Grove, because she "had paintings that needed new homes."

One of her favorite quotes is from Georgia O'Keeffe: "I do not care to paint flowers, I paint them because they're cheeper than models, and they don't move."