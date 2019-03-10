A Gathering of Remembrance for Vickie Lene Harrison will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Cheek Baptist church, officiated by Brother Don Clark.

Vickie was born Aug. 18, 1962, at Lawton, to Harold Crotwell and Winifred Kendall Crotwell. Surrounded by her loving family, Vickie passed from life to Life Eternal from her residence Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the age of 56 years, 6 months and 17 days.

She and Stephen L. Harrison were married, in 2014, in Nevada, and soon moved to Lone Grove. A financial manager at Heartland Loans, Vickie loved life, the outdoors, water, flowers and especially her dogs.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Harrison of the home, a son, Cody Byars and wife Fussie; her grandchildren, Kylee and Gunner Byars; her father, Harold Crotwell; a stepdaughter Grace Harrison; sisters Debbie Lyons and husband Rex and Becky Harmon and husband Eric; nieces Karri Cappel and husband Josh, Hannah Wall, Cassie Drake and husband Rooster; nephew Trevor Harmon; great-nieces Kenna Miller, Ky Miller and Cabre Cappel and her mother-in-law, Becky Harrison. Preceding her in death were her mother and a brother Doug Crotwell.

Cremation-With-Care was provided by Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory. Words of comfort to the family may be sent online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.



