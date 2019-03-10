Memorial services for Kathleen Gill Ott will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Philips Episcopal Church with Deacon Joyce Spurgin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the St. Philips Columbarium.

Kathleen “Kathy” past from this life with her son by her side Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born March 20, 1943 in Ardmore to Joseph Powers Gill and Bernice (Willson) Gill. As a young girl Kathy moved many places due to her fathers’ job as a Geologist. She lived in Tulsa, Colorado, Mexico and finally landing in Ardmore again where she graduated high school in 1961. She then went to an all-Women’s College in Colorado Springs, Colo.

After College she moved back to Ardmore and married Dale Ott and they had a son, Steve. They were married for 32 years when they later divorced.

She worked for First National Bank as a Book Keeper for over 20 years before retiring. After retirement she volunteered at the hospital in the Auxiliary and played an intricate part of that program.

Kathy loved to travel and has been to many exciting places such as New York, Washington DC, Germany, London, Switzerland, Jerusalem, Mexico, Bahamas, Turkey, but one of her favorite places was Estes Park, Colo.

She has been a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church for years and a member of the Daughters of the King as well as the Altar Guild. Her favorite past time and hobbies were reading and working in her yard.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bernice Gill, sisters, Nancy Monford and Patricia Riley.

She is survived by her son, Steve Ott and his wife, Sherrie of Ardmore; Granddaughters, Leslie Ott and fiancé Stephen Ortega of Ardmore and Stacie Ott and her boyfriend, Brian Walker of Ardmore; great-granddaughter, Preslie Ortega of Ardmore; nephews, Jeff Monford of New York and Brett Davis of Prattville, Ala.; nieces, Suzy Monford and Hillary Monford Gilbert of both from San Antonio, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. #17, Chicago, IL 60601, Ardmore Village, 1301 Knox Rd., Ardmore, OK 73401, or St. Philips Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund, 516 McLish St. Ardmore, OK 73401

Online condolences may be made to craddockfuneralhome.com.