While the downtown Streetscape project is expected to be a boon to business upon completion, the businesses bordering the construction have seen their customers and revenues plummet during construction.

To help these businesses, the Chamber Ambassadors and the Ardmore Young Professonals have joined forces on two upcoming “cash mobs.” They are inviting everyone to come together on Thursday, March 14 and Thursday, March 21 to shop at the businesses impacted by the construction. They plan to focus on the north side of East Main Street on the 14th and the south side on the 21st.

Janee Auten, Membership Development Coordinator at the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, said this is their way of supporting area businesses.

“We’re just doing whatever we can because so many of the businesses where the construction is going on are really suffering,” Auten said. “I think some people have been reluctant to travel downtown in that area, and we just want to show everyone what these businesses have to offer.”

Auten explained the two upcoming events.

“All people have to do is just commit to spending a few dollars in each of the businesses or even just one of the stores because every little bit helps,” Auten said.

Auten said those that want to participate should meet in the Paradise Alley Food Truck Park at 4 p.m. on the day of both events. Everyone will be given a ticket for 20 percent off at Ten Star. The tickets will be valid for the day of the cash mob only. Auten also said that there will be drawings for prizes at each of the events.

On March 14, cash mob participants can enter into the drawing at The Ardmore Emporium, The Stag and Party Fish. On March 21, they can enter into a drawing at Antiques Etc., Murray on Main and Ten Star. The drawings will be held at 5 p.m., and winners will receive a gift certificate to one of the three businesses participating in the day’s event. Winners do not have to be present.

“We just want people to get downtown and shop local,” Auten said. “We just want people to come out, have a good time and show their support for our Main Street merchants.”



