Leticia Cervantes became the eighth Shawnee swimmer to be named to the All State team.

Cervantes follows Mark Roselius, Jackson Baugh, Coral VanDyne, Bridgette Longest, Brenna Grein, Peyton Wilson and Darren Pennington who have received the highest honor for swimmers in Oklahoma.

Cervantes was one of only 18 girls named to the OCA 2019 All State team.

She placed 9th in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly at the 6A State Meet. She also broke her own school record in the 200-yard individual medley at the state meet.