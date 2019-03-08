MEEKER — The Bulldogs of Meeker required only 4 ½ innings to knock off Seminole 8-0 Thursday in a 2019 season opener.

Meeker, after tallying two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second, added three more runs in the fourth. When Seminole failed to score in the top of the fifth, Meeker prevailed via the eight-run rule.

Pitcher Budgie Cameron went five innings and allowed just two Seminole hits, singles by Hunter Wurtz and Kaden Allison.

Cameron whiffed eight and walked three.

Leadoff hitter James Green led Meeker’s sevem-hit attack with two singles, two runs and two runs batted in.

Two-hole hitter Jacob Martin added two singles, scored twice and drove in a run.

Meeker was also the recipient of five walks.

The Bulldogs will entertain Oktaha at 4:30 today, then travel to Wellston Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.